This Horrifying Black Mirror Episode Was Inspired By A Real War Documentary
This post contains spoilers for "Black Mirror" season 3's "Men Against Fire."
Although "Men Against Fire" released two seasons (and five years) after "Black Mirror" first premiered, it was actually the first ever episode showrunner Charlie Brooker wrote. Well, sort of; in its early draft the episode was called "Inbound," and it wasn't that similar to what "Men Against Fire" would become. In the 2018 book "Inside Black Mirror," Brooker explained:
"'Inbound,' the first ever 'Black Mirror' episode fully written but never made, had been based on a true, harrowing story. ['Black Mirror' writer] Konnie [Huq] had made me watch this gut-wrenching 2010 John Pilger documentary called 'The War You Don't See,' about the Iraq war. There was a lengthy sequence following a grieving mother around her house, in which she was subtitled throughout, describing how members of her family had been killed. Usually you'd just glimpse a weeping relative for a two-second shot in a news report. This suddenly became more urgent and human."
"The War You Don't See" was so gripping because it refused to sanitize the consequences of the Iraq War, something that most media outlets had been happy enough to do. The invasion of Iraq was easier to support when people thought of it in more abstract terms, but this documentary never backed away from the personal devastation the war wrought. If media coverage of the war had done this from the very beginning, maybe fewer members of the public would've supported it in the first place.
The link between the documentary and "Men Against Fire" is clear. Stripe (Malachi Kirby) is an enthusiastic participant in the vaguely-defined war he's fighting in — right up until his perception filter's damaged and he could see the actual harm he's causing. The government's manipulation of his perception may be more exaggerated, with civilians being portrayed by the filter as bloodthirsty monsters or "roaches," but the basic idea is the same.
The war in 'Men Against Fire' was originally against Norway
Although the spark behind "Men Against Fire" was set back in 2010, Brooker's early draft of the episode was still hard to recognize from what it'd become. "In this story, you thought an alien force was attacking Britain, but it turned out they were Norwegian," Brooker explained. "As [Channel 4 chief content officer] Jay Hunt once said, it was all a bit heavy-handed and overly earnest, as well as quite humorless, given the subject matter."
The concept was shelved for a few years, but Brooker and producer Annabel Jones never stopped being captivated by that basic idea of digital desensitization. As Jones put it, "There was definitely something interesting in the way war footage was now constantly being broadcast to us and the resulting desensitization, but we couldn't find the story to make it more than that. Later, the idea became more about the future of warfare and military conditioning, and how technology could provide the ultimate propaganda tool."
The decision to have the soldiers' enemies be portrayed as roaches, meanwhile, came not from the documentary but from controversial British columnist Katie Hopkins. In response to the mid-2010s refugee crisis, Hopkins had referred to middle eastern refugees as "cockroaches." It was a dehumanizing rhetorical tactic that Brooker was both appalled and fascinated by.
"I was definitely looking for a word that could be used as a racist or dehumanizing term to describe a whole group of people," Brooker said about "Men Against Fire." "At the time, I thought it was incredibly far-fetched, the notion that a future fascist government might come in and demonize a huge section of society. And then subsequently that's felt closer to home."
'Men Against Fire' is the least popular Black Mirror season 3 episode
Despite the sci-fi premise of "Men Against Fire" being both compelling and socially relevant, the episode has never been embraced much by fans. It's often considered the weak link of an otherwise strong season 3, in part because the dynamic between Malachi and the villain Arquette (Michael Kelly) is too simple. Whereas other "Black Mirror" protagonists are doomed thanks to their own inherent obsessions or flaws, Malachi basically stands zero chance here. Arquette explains the evil tech to him, forces him to comply, and that's the end of it. You can argue that Malachi's at fault for agreeing to wipe his memory, but let's be real: nobody actually thought he'd pick life imprisonment. Other episodes, like "15 Million Merits," gave their protagonist genuinely heartwrenching choices; Malachi's dilemma was simple and predictable.
Still, there's a lot to like about the episode overall. Although most of "Black Mirror" is cynical about human nature, the core premise behind the big bad tech in "Men Against Fire" is surprisingly optimistic. Human beings, Arquette reveals, are very reluctant to kill each other even during war. The military's decision to install perception filters into their soldiers' brains was meant to override the innate compassion the average person has for those around him. Sure, the season 3 episode ends on a total downer (with the hero forced to have his memory wiped and going back to murdering innocent civilians), but I think it's sweet for "Black Mirror" to point out that a reluctance to kill is a deeply ingrained part of human nature. It's a nice contrast to episodes like "White Bear" or "Black Museum," which argue that we're all basically sadists deep down.