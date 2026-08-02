We unabashedly love Westerns here at /Film, both in movies and television, across their many forms throughout cinema history. We've recommended everything from Western movies everyone should watch at least once to the television highlights of the genre in the '70s. But like any other genre, not every Western movie gets the wider attention that it should. Just as there are plenty of underrated Western TV shows, there's no shortage of overlooked movies in the archetypal genre.

With that in mind, we're focusing on some Westerns that don't get as much love but are still worth watching. This oversight can come from general obscurity, commercial failure, or a notorious reputation stemming from a disastrous theatrical run. Whatever the reason, each of these movies don't deserve the dubious distinction that they each currently hold.

These are the 10 most underrated Western movies of all time, ranked down to the most under-appreciated of them all.