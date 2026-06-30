Sergio Leone's Most Underrated Western Is A Masterpiece That Needs More Fans

Sergio Leone's so-called Man With No Name Trilogy is well-worn territory for cineastes. His 1964 film "A Fistful of Dollars" launched its star, Clint Eastwood, to international fame and drew in audiences with its style, its score by Ennio Morricone, and its story, ripped off directly from Akira Kurosawa's 1961 film "Yojimbo." As has been well-documented, Kurosawa admired "A Fistful of Dollars" but also took successful legal action against its creatives for plagiarizing his work without permission. Leone's movie was followed by the equally good but slightly less celebrated "For a Few Dollars More" in 1965, and the unofficial trilogy concluded with "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" in 1966.

Many might also know about Leone's equally stylized 1969 follow-up "Once Upon a Time in the West," a movie that starred Charles Bronson as the hero and a cast-against-type Henry Fonda as the villain. That film was ambitious and incredibly long, and some have argued it's the best of Leone's Westerns.

Sadly, that's where a lot of people stop with Leone, which is a pity since his next film, the 1971 Western "Duck, You Sucker!," is pretty glorious unto itself. It certainly has the best title, although it's also sometimes known as "A Fistful of Dynamite." Set in Mexico in 1910, the movie stars James Coburn as an Irish explosives expert and Rod Steiger as a Mexican bandit. (Yeah, I know.) It follows the pair as they initially become reluctant partners in crime before eventually getting involved in the Mexican revolution. It's a great character piece (arguably one of the best Westerns of the 1970s) and features some very ... let's say "spirited" performances by Coburn and Steiger.