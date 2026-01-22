While the Western genre and its archetypes generally evoke an iconic era in American history, many movies produced for it are works of pure fiction. The Wild West setting provides a richly atmospheric backdrop that films have been taking full advantage of since the earliest days of the medium. That said, there are also a number of memorable Westerns that are, at least partially, based on true stories. Recounting the exploits of actual historical figures and events, these movies are often heavily fictionalized compared to the factual accounts, but they're still thoroughly entertaining.

Some of the best Western movies of all time are at least nominal depictions of true stories, always with a degree of creative license taken in the execution. These can range from more heroic depictions of the historical figures featured in a given movie or subversion of genre tropes to benefit contemporary audiences. Either way, the movies included here are each entertaining in their own right, no matter how many creative liberties they each take with the historical material.

Here are 12 Westerns that are based on true stories, adding an intriguing wrinkle to the narrative.