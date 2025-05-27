Where Was The Revenant Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Alejandro González Iñárritu began filming his 2015 film "The Revenant" in October of the previous year, working very closely with his cinematographer, Emmanuel Lubezki, to capture a very specific, very natural look to the movie. Indeed, the pair assured that their film, which is set mostly outdoors in the 1820s, employed only natural lighting. Because shooting locations were so remote, and because filming had to coincide with the rising and setting of the sun, filming took longer than expected. Shooting was supposed to take place from October to May at the latest, but ended up stretching into August. That included an unexpected six-week break, but "The Revenant" shot for a long time by any gauge.

The film is based on the poem "The Song of Hugh Glass" and the biographical novel "The Revenant" written by Michael Punke, adapted by screenwriter Mark L. Smith. Both sources detail the adventures of the real-life Missouri frontiersman Hugh Glass, specifically how he was able to survive in the wilderness for an extended period following a vicious bear attack. The 1971 Richard Harris film "Man in the Wilderness" was also about Hugh Glass. In Iñárritu's film, Glass was played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who stood opposite the half-mad rival John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy). Will Poulter and Domhnall Gleeson also appear.

The film was a giant Oscar darling, being nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It ultimately won for Best Actor (DiCaprio), Best Director (Iñárritu), and Best Cinematography (Lubezki).

"The Revenant" was filmed largely in the snowy outdoor climes of Canada, with some scenes shot in Montana. A few notable sequences were filmed in a snowy portion of Argentina, necessary after the weather began to change in Canada. Below is a rundown of the locations where "The Revenant" was filmed.