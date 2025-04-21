Kurt Russell Vs. Kevin Costner: Who Was The Best Wyatt Earp?

Many years ago, onlookers watched with bated breath as Wyatt Earp marched out to confront ... Wyatt Earp. It was the mid-'90s, and two rival films about the legendary Wild West lawman were vying for the cinemagoer's buck: First up, on Christmas Day 1993, was George P. Cosmatos's "Tombstone," followed six months later by Lawrence Kasdan's "Wyatt Earp." Twin movies were a regular phenomenon in the '90s: You had "Deep Impact" versus "Armageddon," "Dante's Peak" versus "Volcano," and even "Antz" versus "A Bug's Life." But the dueling Westerns had a lot more at stake, because there was a significant beef between the two productions.

Kevin Costner was set to star in "Tombstone" before falling out with screenwriter Kevin Jarre, moving on to develop his own epic biopic of the frontier marshal with Lawrence Kasdan. Rather than let things lie, however, rumors circulated that Costner had tried using his considerable muscle in Hollywood to sabotage the distribution of "Tombstone." Kurt Russell (Costner's replacement as Wyatt Earp) maintains that Costner was one of the good guys, but took umbrage with other individuals. This caused him to take a combative stance against the "Wyatt Earp" film: "F*** you, buddy, I'm gonna take you on full force," Russell recalled thinking at the time.

There could be only one winner, with pride at stake as well as ticket receipts. In the end, Kurt Russell and "Tombstone" prevailed over Kevin Costner and "Wyatt Earp." Russell's concerns over box office competition were unfounded as "Tombstone" made more money from a smaller budget and also received better notices from critics. Since then, it has gone down as one of the best modern Westerns ever made, while "Wyatt Earp" has largely fallen by the wayside. More recently, there has been a fresh wave of affection for "Tombstone" after the sad passing of Val Kilmer, who gave one of the best performances of his career as ailing gunslinger Doc Holliday. But which actor was the best Wyatt Earp? Kurt Russell or Kevin Costner?

