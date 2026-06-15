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Given the sheer breadth of the Western genre across the entire history of cinema, it can be intimidating for the uninitiated to approach. Westerns are among the most popular genres in the medium, and many of its classics are still enduringly appealing today. This includes movies headlined by some of the biggest icons in Hollywood, including John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Kevin Costner. With that in mind, there are several films that tower above the rest as the clear must-watches for any self-respecting Western fan.

With this article, we're not necessarily talking about the greatest Westerns of all time, though many of them appear on this list. Instead, we're looking at the most representative of the genre in the hopes of creating an accessible primer for newcomers. These movies capture the most timeless stories and are led by the genre's most defining actors and filmmakers. Here are 15 Western movies everyone should watch at least once, showcasing the genre at its best.