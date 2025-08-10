The Best Western Movie Of All Time, According To IMDb

When you've worked as a film journalist for 25 years, you get used to people asking you to name the greatest movie all time. I always inform the inquirer that my default answer is Philip Kaufman's "The Right Stuff." A masterpiece that pretty much destroyed The Ladd Company, it's a soaring, hilarious, uplifting film that celebrates the best parts of the U.S.' cowboy mentality. It's also a brilliant combination of formats, a masterclass in the use of optical visual effects, and the shortest 192 minutes you'll ever spend watching a movie. Once I get this out of the way, I'll add, "But it depends on the day. Catch me walking out of a screening of Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws,' Spike Lee's 'Do the Right Thing,' or Ernst Lubitsch's 'To Be or Not to Be,' and that might be my answer."

Sometimes, the greatest movie ever made is the one you're currently watching — and it doesn't have to be an airtight piece of cinema. If I'm midway through John Woo's "Hard Target," Michael Nankin and David Wechter's "Midnight Madness," or Michael Ritchie's "Diggstown," there's nothing else I'd rather be watching. That's to say, singling out one film as the greatest or even one's favorite is just about impossible for many cinephiles. Nevertheless, when asked, I have participated in critics polls where I've been asked to name my 10 favorite movies, and when I realize I'm going to be leaving off so many films I absolutely adore instantly, I instantly regret accepting the invitation. Also, when you know your list will be made public, you feel duty bound to include "Citizen Kane," "Vertigo," and "Tokyo Story," at which point you've got seven more slots that will likely be filled by consensus favorites.

Still, people love poring over lists (primarily, it seems, to get mad at them when their personal favorites are ranked too low or snubbed altogether), and I am regrettably one of those people. So, when I was asked to look up what IMDb users considered to be the greatest Western ever made, I did so. And, of course, I didn't agree with their pick.