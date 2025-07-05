How Ed Harris' '80s Historical Drama Pretty Much Destroyed This Company

Having greenlit "Alien" at Fox before he left the studio, Laddie knew Ridley Scott was a world-building genius who, when armed with a great screenplay, could deliver a stunningly original blockbuster. "Blade Runner" was original. And brilliant. And one of the most influential films ever made. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. couldn't figure out how to sell it during the wildly competitive summer of 1982, which led to the $30 million production bombing out with a worldwide gross of $42 million.

The not-godawful news for the Ladd Company was that they'd split the financial burden of "Blade Runner" with Sir Run Run Shaw and Bud Yorkin's Tandem Productions. They all lost money, but no one took a bath. The same could not be said a year later, when The Ladd Company poured $27 million into the making of Philip Kaufman's "The Right Stuff." An adaptation of Tom Wolfe's masterful "new journalism" account of the United States' Project Mercury, which launched the country's space program, the film captures the "because it's there" ethos of American exploration — only here there are no moral hang-ups because going to space (in vague anticipation of reaching the moon) didn't require the massacre of millions of indigenous people.

Kaufman's film is a seamless blend of disparate film formats, inventive optical FX, and immersive sound design. It remains one of the most transporting movies ever made. Oh yeah, and it's got a killer ensemble cast that includes Ed Harris, Scott Glenn, Dennis Quaid, Fred Ward, Sam Shepard, Barbara Hershey, Jeff Goldblum and, seriously, I'm just scratching the surface. The problem for the Ladd Company was that none of these people were movie stars in 1983, and moviegoers balked at the 192-minute runtime (even though it's easily the most entertaining three-hour film ever made).

"The Right Stuff" failed to launch with a $21 million domestic gross, which proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Ladd Company. It was such a costly failure that even the surprise $150 million worldwide haul of 1984's "Police Academy" (against a $5 million budget) couldn't convince WB to stick with Laddie's venture.

This wasn't the end for Alan Ladd Jr. as a producer, though — far from it. He reconstituted the Ladd Company on a much smaller scale at Paramount in 1995, and knocked out a hit with "The Brady Bunch Movie" and a blockbuster Best Picture-winner with Mel Gibson's "Braveheart." This was sweet vindication for Laddie, but it was also bittersweet, because every filmmaker who ever worked with the Hollywood legend, from Lucas to Kaufman to Gibson, would tell you he was a straight shooter who believed in his directors and concentrated his efforts on protecting him from executive interference. He was a rare breed, and the movies would look a lot different today if he'd never worked in this industry.