Alan Ladd Jr., Legendary Producer Behind Star Wars And Braveheart, Dead At 84

Ladd continued to shepherd promising talent, as with child star Ron Howard's breakout feature film, "Night Shift." His string of hits continued after he dissolved The Ladd Company and became Chairman and CEO at MGM/UA, producing films like "Moonstruck" and "A Fish Called Wanda," and supporting former collaborators like Mel Brooks' "Spaceballs" and Ron Howard and George Lucas' "Willow." He even kickstarted one of the most surprisingly successful comedy franchises of all time, "Police Academy."

When Ladd moved away from being an executive in the early '90s, he brought a new incarnation of The Ladd Company to Paramount Pictures, and in turn took a chance on another actor-turned-director: Mel Gibson, producing the filmmaker's second Oscar-winning feature, "Braveheart," a movie which went on to win five Academy Awards. The new Ladd Company's success continued to flourish with a film adaptation of "The Brady Bunch" and its sequel, and even after he left Paramount Ladd shepherded films like "An Unfinished Life" and Ben Affleck's directorial debut, "Gone Baby Gone."

Ladd leaves behind a cinematic legacy that covers nearly every aspect of the industry: from arthouse triumphs to genre milestones to technical boundary-pushers. He is survived by his wife, Cindra Pincock, his children Kelliann and Tracy Ladd, his half-brother David Ladd, half-sister Alana Ladd, and step-sister Carol Lee Stuart-Ladd. Without Alan Ladd Jr., Hollywood history would not just look entirely different, but be far less special.