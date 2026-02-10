Clint Eastwood's Two Favorite Westerns That He Directed Are Very Different Masterpieces

If you were Clint Eastwood and you had to pick the very best films you'd ever made, you'd likely struggle. This is a man who has delivered every kind of classic imaginable. Heck, you'd be hard pressed just to pick a favorite Western considering the array of legendary oaters in Eastwood's filmography. But for the man himself, the choice is clear ... sort of. The veteran star picked two Westerns as part of his six favorite films: 1976's "The Outlaw Josey Wales" and 1992's "Unforgiven." While these two Western share a lot in common, they're also very different in very important ways.

By the end of the 1960s, the revisionist Western wave had already begun in earnest, thanks in large part to Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone with their "Dollars" trilogy. As the 1970s played out, the Western would undergo all sorts of further changes on its way to falling out of favor with mass audiences. From the controversial Acid Western "El Topo" that earned a perfect score from Roger Ebert, to 1973's "High Plains Drifter," which prompted a feud between Eastwood and John Wayne, oaters were evolving.

Aside from "High Plains Drifter" Eastwood made three other Westerns in the 1970s, the last of which, 1976's "The Outlaw Josey Wales" he also directed. In the 1980s, he'd only appear in two Old West adventures, before returning in 1992 to deliver the quintessential revisionist Western with "Unforgiven," which he once again directed. It was these two movies that ultimately made his own personal list of the greatest Eastwood movies.