The Clint Eastwood Movie That's Pretty Much A James Bond Parody

Casting James Bond is always a high-profile thing, and many intriguing names have been linked to the role over the years. I often lament that we never got Oliver Reed as 007, but I can definitely live without Rex Harrison, Dick Van Dyke, Adam West, and Mel Gibson versions of the super spy. At the time of writing, you can get 200/1 odds on Gerard Butler, Adam Driver, or Steve Coogan donning the tuxedo next if you're the gambling type. All terrible ideas, but how about Clint Eastwood back in the day? He was reportedly offered the chance after George Lazenby's one-and-done turn in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" but turned it down because he felt the role still belonged to Sean Connery, who did indeed reprise the role in "Diamonds Are Forever."

Probably the closest we got to seeing how Eastwood would have interpreted Ian Fleming's suave secret service agent came four years after Connery's disappointing return to the franchise. That movie was "The Eiger Sanction," based on the 1972 best-selling novel by Trevanian, a.k.a. film school teacher and secretive author of pulp fiction, Rodney Williams Whittaker. Although Eastwood confessed he wasn't really interested in spy thrillers, directing and starring in the picture gave him a chance to get out of his contract with Universal and work far away from the prying eyes of studio executives. To the latter point, "The Eiger Sanction" features some of the most spectacular and authentic mountaineering scenes committed to celluloid, shot on location in Monument Valley and the fearsome north face of the Eiger mountain.

Released in 1975, "The Eiger Sanction" made an underwhelming return at the box office and received mixed reviews. Roger Ebert called the plot "unlikely and confused" but praised the realistic mountaineering sequences, while Pauline Kael (who loved trashing Eastwood movies) called it a "travesty." Viewed 50 years later, it is perhaps even more apparent why it wasn't a critical and commercial success at the time. The film is very odd, with a first half that plays like a crass parody of James Bond flicks before turning into a straight-faced man-versus-nature adventure once we get down to the serious business of tackling the titular peak.