A Batman Legend Almost Starred In One Of The Worst James Bond Films
After Sean Connery had played James Bond in five feature films — "Dr. No," "From Russia with Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," and "You Only Live Twice," he was ready to give the role a rest. The Cold War spy proved lucrative, but many felt it was time to take the series in a new direction. Connery stepped away from the role, and Australian actor George Lazenby inherited it, starring in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in 1969.
But the film didn't work out for everyone. Lazenby decided to leave the series after only one film, acting on the advice of his agent. Also, when "Majesty's" was released, it disappointed at the box office, making literally half as much as "You Only Live Twice." If the 007 series was to continue, as the Bond muckety-mucks wanted, they would require yet another new actor to play James Bond. The next planned sequel was to be called "Diamonds Are Forever," and a mad casting blitz began.
At the top of the producers' shortlist was American actor John Gavin, maybe best known for playing Sam Loomis in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." He was also in "Imitation of Life" and "Spartacus." Gavin signed a contract to play 007, but the producers got cold feet at the last minute, feeling that Gavin wouldn't be a big enough box office draw. Instead, they went back to Sean Connery and handed him an enormous salary to return for "Diamonds Are Forever."
During the casting process, however, a wide panoply of actors was considered. Michael Gambon was considered, as was Roger Moore, who would eventually play the role after "Diamonds." Multiple American actors were also considered, including Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, Robert Wagner, and Brett Halsey. Most surprisingly, Adam West was in the short running, following his star-making turn in the 1966 "Batman" TV series.
He turned the role down.
Adam West felt that James Bond shouldn't be played by an American actor
And, no, this isn't one of those wild casting rumors that one might encounter floating through Hollywood from time to time. Adam West was indeed in the running for the role. The involvement of Eastwood, Reynolds, and West were all confirmed on the special features of the "Diamonds Are Forever" DVD, and it was mentioned in West's 2017 Rolling Stone obituary. Indeed, Digital Spy even interviewed West about it back in 2014, and he confirmed that the James Bond producers, Harry Salzman and Albert R. Broccoli, did think he could play the role.
West had reasons for turning the role down. He said:
"Yes, I was asked about it. The Broccoli seniors said, 'This is James Bond!' And I said, 'I'm sorry I can't do it, I'm tied up with something else.' Also, I thought it should be an Englishman."
Know that turning down James Bond in 1970 was considered a wise move. The films weren't doing well, and the second actor had just dropped out, so it was wise for an actor to look elsewhere for a hit. The "something else" West refers to is likely Francis Lyon's 1969 noir caper "The Girl Who Knew Too Much," in which he starred opposite Nancy Kwan. West couldn't have predicted that James Bond would continue for decades, or that "Girl" would bomb at the box office.
Weirdly, "The Girl Who Knew Too Much" entered heavy rotation on TV, and was seen after hours by an entire generation of night owls. Also, "Batman" reruns kept West in the public eye for years.
Sadly, there is no truth to the rumor that West was considered for James Bond because of a Nestlé's Quik ad he did. That ad did, however, display the actor's bottomless comedy genius, and landed him the role of Batman. Which, to certain readers, is a far larger career accomplishment than any ol' spy movie.