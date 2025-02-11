A Batman Legend Almost Starred In One Of The Worst James Bond Films

After Sean Connery had played James Bond in five feature films — "Dr. No," "From Russia with Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," and "You Only Live Twice," he was ready to give the role a rest. The Cold War spy proved lucrative, but many felt it was time to take the series in a new direction. Connery stepped away from the role, and Australian actor George Lazenby inherited it, starring in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in 1969.

But the film didn't work out for everyone. Lazenby decided to leave the series after only one film, acting on the advice of his agent. Also, when "Majesty's" was released, it disappointed at the box office, making literally half as much as "You Only Live Twice." If the 007 series was to continue, as the Bond muckety-mucks wanted, they would require yet another new actor to play James Bond. The next planned sequel was to be called "Diamonds Are Forever," and a mad casting blitz began.

At the top of the producers' shortlist was American actor John Gavin, maybe best known for playing Sam Loomis in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." He was also in "Imitation of Life" and "Spartacus." Gavin signed a contract to play 007, but the producers got cold feet at the last minute, feeling that Gavin wouldn't be a big enough box office draw. Instead, they went back to Sean Connery and handed him an enormous salary to return for "Diamonds Are Forever."

During the casting process, however, a wide panoply of actors was considered. Michael Gambon was considered, as was Roger Moore, who would eventually play the role after "Diamonds." Multiple American actors were also considered, including Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, Robert Wagner, and Brett Halsey. Most surprisingly, Adam West was in the short running, following his star-making turn in the 1966 "Batman" TV series.

He turned the role down.