How A Nestlé Commercial Helped Adam West Land His Role In The 1966 Batman Series

Les Daniels' 1999 biography "Batman: The Complete History" explains that the idea for a "Batman" TV series in the 1960s came about after a notable (and unnamed) TV executive attended a swanky party at the Playboy Mansion in Chicago. It seems that Hugh Hefner screened the entirety of one of the notable "Batman" adventure serials from the 1940s, and the exec was so struck by the old-timey superhero shenanigans in such a wild party environment that they brought the idea to William Dozier. Dozier extrapolated the concept through the Warhol-like pop art of the day and came out on the other side with an expressionistic version of Batman, complete with bright colors, a camp sensibility, and a wicked sense of humor.

Dozier's subsequent "Batman" TV series may irk Batman purists, as the character is not pained nor brooding. Instead, he is a dutiful deputy of the police who is so unbearably square it will only elicit titters. "Batman" was an enormous hit and brought a certain kind of broad, silly comic book sensibility into the mainstream. Indeed, "Batman" was so successful in proliferating silliness that many comic book readers resented the show for making superhero stories look trifling.

What the comic book purists miss in their outrage, however, is that "Batman" is a work of pure comedy genius. It is a satire of squareness and a celebration of weirdos. It has a camp, slapstick virtuosity that even more direct comedies could never hope to approach. It's one of the best TV shows of all time.

And at the center of it all are Adam West and Burt Ward, brilliantly walking the line between earnestness and satire. They are undeniably funny, but neither actor cracks, breaks character, or even winks to the audience that what they are doing and saying are the most ridiculous things imaginable. West beat out Lyle Waggoner for the titular role when Dozier, idly flipping through TV channels one day, witnessed a bizarre, spy-themed commercial for Nestlé's Quik. The commercial starred Adam West, and Dozier knew he had found his Batman.