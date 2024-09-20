How A Nestlé Commercial Helped Adam West Land His Role In The 1966 Batman Series
Les Daniels' 1999 biography "Batman: The Complete History" explains that the idea for a "Batman" TV series in the 1960s came about after a notable (and unnamed) TV executive attended a swanky party at the Playboy Mansion in Chicago. It seems that Hugh Hefner screened the entirety of one of the notable "Batman" adventure serials from the 1940s, and the exec was so struck by the old-timey superhero shenanigans in such a wild party environment that they brought the idea to William Dozier. Dozier extrapolated the concept through the Warhol-like pop art of the day and came out on the other side with an expressionistic version of Batman, complete with bright colors, a camp sensibility, and a wicked sense of humor.
Dozier's subsequent "Batman" TV series may irk Batman purists, as the character is not pained nor brooding. Instead, he is a dutiful deputy of the police who is so unbearably square it will only elicit titters. "Batman" was an enormous hit and brought a certain kind of broad, silly comic book sensibility into the mainstream. Indeed, "Batman" was so successful in proliferating silliness that many comic book readers resented the show for making superhero stories look trifling.
What the comic book purists miss in their outrage, however, is that "Batman" is a work of pure comedy genius. It is a satire of squareness and a celebration of weirdos. It has a camp, slapstick virtuosity that even more direct comedies could never hope to approach. It's one of the best TV shows of all time.
And at the center of it all are Adam West and Burt Ward, brilliantly walking the line between earnestness and satire. They are undeniably funny, but neither actor cracks, breaks character, or even winks to the audience that what they are doing and saying are the most ridiculous things imaginable. West beat out Lyle Waggoner for the titular role when Dozier, idly flipping through TV channels one day, witnessed a bizarre, spy-themed commercial for Nestlé's Quik. The commercial starred Adam West, and Dozier knew he had found his Batman.
Captain Q for Nestlé's Quik
The ad is a send-up of James Bond movies and other spy serials wherein the heroic suave super-agent finally gets the drop on the faceless enemy warlord. West plays a character called Captain Q, dressed in a captain's hat and sport coat. He approaches the villain, seated comfortably in their office on board a floating fortress somewhere at sea. Captain Q comments flippantly about how automation has harmed the villain's operations. The villain offers Captain Q a dangerous toast using a glass of tasty Nestlé's Quik. Captain Q, sensing foul play, swaps the glasses. He also stands up before the villain can open a trap door beneath his chair. The Captain then points out that a torpedo is heading their way, forcing the villain to flee out the window.
Captain Q turns to camera and, without breaking eye contact, notes that some people will do anything to get rich ... Quik. He then inflates a comedically childish floaty, ready to follow his adversary. Captain Q salutes and jumps out the window.
West was a master of deadpan delivery, and the Quik ad has it on full display. Dozier saw West's sparkle and comedic mastery and immediately called the actor, hoping to bring that same winking sparkle to Batman. West read for Batman, and nailed the part. It likely helped that West stood 6'2", giving him an imposing hero's presence, able to tower over his adversaries and seem like the "adult" when standing next to Robin, the Boy Wonder.
The Quik story was related in the Los Angeles Times' obituary of West, printed in 2017 when the actor died at the age of 88. West's career was full of comedy and whimsy, and he provided the world with the best Batman. Better than Pattinson, Bale, Conroy, Clooney, Kilmer, and Keaton.
I said what I said.