Adam West Was Hesitant To Play Batman Until One Comical Scene Convinced Him

William Dozier's "Batman" TV series went off the air in March 1968, and it's been downhill for the character ever since. "Batman" is an unabashed work of genius, a series that took a pop figure from the late 1930s and updated him into a sublime comedic figure, wielded to satirize superheroes and the bizarre, colorful worlds they live in. Batman and Robin were upright citizens to the point of absurdity. They would drink milk, play chess, and trade trivia about the Ancient Greeks, before absquatulating to the Batcave where they, stonefaced, would talk about their surreal computer equipment and oddball costumes. As the stars, Adam West and Burt Ward were sublime, playing broadly comedic characters without once winking to the camera or letting the satirical façade crack.

It was gorgeous, broad, and colorful. Batman hasn't reached these highs since. Some of the other Batman movies and TV shows made since 1968 have been fine, I suppose, but somehow the character was transformed from a bright-colored, po-faced cartoon figure into a violent, brooding weirdo. Those with good taste prefer the former.

West needed some convincing to star in "Batman." Superhero properties were often popular, of course — "The Adventures of Superman" was a legitimate pop phenomenon about 14 years earlier — but few actors walked away from kid-friendly comic book entertainments with their careers wholly intact. According to West's autobiography "Back to the Batcave," however, West recalls reading the script for "Hi Diddle Riddle," the "Batman" pilot episode, and reading a single comedic line of dialogue that communicated quite clearly what the show was, and how funny it was going to be.