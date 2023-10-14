The Two Problems That Cost Mel Gibson His Shot At Playing James Bond

Listen, I know when you see a headline like "The Two Problems That Cost Mel Gibson His Shot At Playing James Bond," the first thought to cross your mind is going to be, "I bet I know at least one of the problems." However, the time period in which Gibson was in the running to play 007 was well before the many problematic controversies the actor has weathered, so it's not that, smarty-pants.

His name was being floated between the Timothy Dalton years and Pierce Brosnan's run, and it made a kind of sense. He was a huge action star, radiated charisma in everything he was doing, and was coming off of his award-winning directorial outing "Braveheart." Let's also not forget that despite his on-point American accent, Gibson is Australian, which puts him squarely in the eligible category for Bond. George Lazenby previously played everybody's favorite secret agent, albeit for only one movie, but Australians have been established as Bond material!

Turns out, all those bonafides actually worked against Gibson (minus the Australian part), as was revealed by MGM Producer Jeff Kleeman in "Nobody Does It Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond" by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman.

Problem one: Gibson was a big star, which meant a big paycheck. Keep in mind that when hiring a new James Bond, the producers have to think four or five movies down the line — and the way most deals are structured, the leading man's salary goes up with every new movie. So, if they started by paying Gibson his AAA movie star salary, they would quickly not be able to afford him as his run as the character progressed.