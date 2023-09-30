Timothy Dalton Almost Played James Bond In GoldenEye Instead Of Pierce Brosnan

There's a whole alternate timeline for the James Bond movies. Throughout the franchise's more than 60-year run, there's been multiple times where we came very close to seeing things play out much differently to the way they actually did.

There was the time Alfred Hitchcock almost directed a Bond movie, and the moment prior to Daniel Craig's "Casino Royale" casting when the producers could just as easily have picked Henry Cavill instead. There's also been the lingering question of what would happen if Christopher Nolan directed a Bond movie. That's something the franchise's producers have clearly wondered themselves, with Nolan being rumored to take on a 007 flick numerous times over the last decade or so, even meeting with longtime Bond producers Barabra Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. As of this moment, however, Nolan's 007 film remains yet another "what if" in Bond history.

But there's one particular "what if" that's not quite as well known as Nolan circling the Bond franchise or Hitchcock almost getting his shot at directing 007. This one involves Timothy Dalton and his departure from the series after just two movies. The actor was replaced by Pierce Brosnan for 1995's "GoldenEye" having starred in 1987's "The Living Daylights" and 1989's "Licence to Kill." The circumstances surrounding his leaving remain unclear, but it seems that a Dalton-starring version of "GoldenEye" was at one point very close to becoming a reality ... or maybe not.