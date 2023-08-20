Licence To Kill Locked James Bond's Producers In A Battle With British Censors

Being an international super spy comes with its share of drawbacks, which apparently include upsetting censors around the world. While James Bond has faced numerous censorship struggles throughout his more than 60-year on-screen run, he's often had a particular issue in his home country. For example, the original ending of 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever" was a little too S&M for the British censors, and was initially supposed to depict Jill St. John's Tiffany Case being tied to a bed by the charmingly bizarre Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd (Bruce Glover and Putter Smith respectively). That was very quickly nixed by UK censors who felt it was a little too kinky even for Bond.

But kink was less of a concern for the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) than violence. In a 2006 interview with Caped Wonder, "Diamonds" writer Tom Mankiewicz explained how "largely, the Brits cared a great deal about violence in terms of your ratings" and revealed that he'd originally included a scene that involved a scorpion being put "down the mouth." That seemed to particularly irk British censors, with Mankiewicz adding, "the Brits said, 'The kids will not be allowed to see that.' Although it's fine with the Americans."

The BBFC's preoccupation with violence as the most potentially damaging element of movies remained strong in the years after "Diamonds." By the time 1989's "Licence To Kill" arrived, not much had changed, and this time around Bond faced arguably his biggest homegrown censorship challenge.