The Alfred Hitchcock James Bond Film That Never Came To Be

The James Bond saga is about as well-established a film franchise as you can get. But somewhere, there's an alternate timeline in which the first ever Bond movie was directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Today, there's a lot of discussion surrounding whether or not Christopher Nolan will finally be given a crack the secret agent. Nolan certainly seems up for directing a 007 entry, and has been for quite some time. With the Daniel Craig era drawing to a divisive close in "No Time To Die," there's every chance the revered British filmmaker could bring his cerebral approach to the next Bond outing. Of course, that would require producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson allowing him the complete creative control he demands.

But this isn't the first time a highly-regarded British director with a penchant for meticulous oversight has been touted as the ideal filmmaker to take on England's greatest spy. Hitchcock was, at one time, very much in the running to not only direct a Bond movie, but to bring Bond to the big screen for the first time. His spy classic "North by Northwest" debuted in 1959, which some argue was the prototypical Bond movie. The film's star, Cary Grant, even turned down playing Bond before Sean Connery got the job. Unsurprisingly, Bond author Ian Fleming certainly saw the merit of bringing the director onboard for his MI6 character's cinematic debut. But it would be Terrence Young who eventually directed 1962's "Dr. No," imbuing Bond with many of the trademarks we've come to expect from his adventures. So what happened to Hitch's take on Bond?