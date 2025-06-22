The Writer Behind A Clint Eastwood Movie Found The Final Product Distasteful

In his Film Comment interview, John Milius revealed that large parts of "Magnum Force" didn't reflect the script he and Michael Cimino wrote. Of particular issue for the writer was the ending of the movie, in which Harry Callahan steals a motorcycle and leads officer John Davis (David Soul) on an extended chase through a shipbreaker's yard before Davis drives into the San Francisco Bay and perishes. According to Milius, this was totally different to what he'd crafted for the film's climax. "The whole ending is wrong," he said. "It wasn't mine at all. All movies had a motorcycle or car chase at the time — except Westerns."

But Milius also took issue with changes to the film that made the violence more explicit. "They have a scene where this black girl's pimp forces Drano down her throat." He recalled. "In the script, they merely went into the morgue and Harry said, 'I don't feel bad for that son of a b***h, 'cause two weeks ago one of his girls was in here and he'd poured Drano down her throat.' I think it's better to hear about it than to see it later." Milius also maintained that his tell-don't-show approach (the opposite of what a scenarist typically aims for) provided a better understanding of Callahan's point of view. "It goes right back to the character again," he added. "You understand Harry's feelings about it."

That wasn't all that rubbed Milius the wrong way. A scene in which Callahan sleeps with a woman also seemed to irk the writer, who told Richard Thompson, "My 'Dirty Harry' scripts never had Harry knowing any girls too well other than hookers, because he was a lonely guy who lived alone and didn't like to associate with people. He could never be close enough to a woman to have any sort of affair. A bitter, lonely man who liked his work."

Not only did "Magnum Force" stray from Milius and Michael Cimino's script, it strayed from what Milius thought Dirty Harry himself represented. It is true that "Magnum Force" isn't the finest of the saga and is a very different film to the first. But it also isn't without its charms. The supermarket battle is one of the greatest Dirty Harry moments in the franchise, there's a lot more focus on police work, and it was always great to see Clint Eastwood in one of his best roles. It also wasn't as controversial as the original, though Milius seemed as though he'd take the controversy if it meant the movie hewed closer to his vision.