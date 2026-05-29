The 1960s was a tremendously pivotal decade for the arts and wider pop culture, especially in regard to cinema. With cultural revolution fully underway, movies reflected rapidly changing societal elements of a world in the midst of widespread transition. This was a decade when global cinema became more readily accessible and when restrictions on depictions of sex and violence began to visibly erode. But for as much as cinema changed over the course of the decade and the decades following, there are still plenty of '60s movies that continue to endure.

With that in mind, we're highlighting the timeless '60s movies that can still completely captivate an audience decades later. Offering some of the biggest icons and fan-favorite stories to grace the silver screen, these movies not only define the decade but click with modern viewers. This ranges from sprawling epics and lavishly staged musicals to groundbreaking sci-fi tales and tautly executed thrillers.

These are 10 classic 1960s movies that still hold up today, each showcasing the decade's cinematic output at its best.