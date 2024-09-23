Steven Spielberg's Favorite Movie Of All Time Is A 1960s Classic

When the British Film Institute's official publication, Sight and Sound, released its decennial "Greatest Films of All Time" list in 2022, there was a notable — some might say shocking — omission from the top 100: David Lean's unimpeachably masterful epic, "Lawrence of Arabia," was nowhere to be found. Though the film had been sliding down the list throughout the early 21st century (it ranked 51 in 2002 and tumbled to 81 in 2012), many of us felt there was a floor for a film as universally revered as Lean's biographical drama about the turbulent (likely exaggerated) desert adventures of T.E. Lawrence. Even though the film does have a white savior element to it, Lean, screenwriter Robert Bolt, and star Peter O'Toole portray Lawrence as a dangerous thrill-seeker with a messiah complex. His fervor is both rousing and terrifying.

While I think the subject matter in "Lawrence of Arabia" might be an automatic turnoff for some critics, I also feel the film's decline in critical esteem is due to its very particular aesthetic. Lean's movie is hardly alone in being a see-it-big 70mm experience, but unlike "Ben-Hur" (1959), "Cleopatra" (1963), and "The Sound of Music," it doesn't have a conventionally paced narrative or loads of unforgettable songs to keep viewers engaged when they watch it at home. Remember, these movies put up big Nielsen ratings numbers when people were watching them cropped for 4x3 tubes (sometimes in black-and-white). "Lawrence of Arabia" didn't captivate in the same way. It was shot on Panavision Super 70mm to be projected on 70mm film in the biggest theater available.

This is tragically close to impossible nowadays, when you're lucky if there's a house with an operating 35mm projector within 100 miles of your home. 70mm? Currently, there are barely over 60 theaters simply capable of projecting a film in this format. Factor in the number of screenable prints of "Lawrence of Arabia" and Sony's willingness to lend one out to a theater outside of Los Angeles, and the vast majority of cinephiles need to build a West Coast vacation around a 70mm showing of Lean's movie.

Heck, it's probable that the vast majority of film critics and directors polled by the BFI have never seen "Lawrence of Arabia" in 70mm. And this is a shame because it's only Steven Spielberg's favorite movie of all time.