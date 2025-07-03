15 Best Movie Musicals Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the preface to her seminal book "The Hollywood Musical," Jane Feuer argues that musicals deserve as much serious consideration by film theorists as any other genre. After all, she says, just because they're mass entertainment doesn't mean they're not doing something worthwhile beneath the surface. "Musicals not only gave the most intense (because the least intellectualized) pleasure to their audience but also supplied a justification for that pleasure," she wrote. "Musicals not only showed you singing and dancing; they were about singing and dancing, about the nature and importance of that experience."

She's right. The best musicals insist that the cathartic release of singing and dancing is a worthwhile pursuit all its own. The best musicals lean into the excitement of spectacle, reminding us that coming together to watch people perform can be one of the most energizing forms of entertainment we have. Feuer even argues that the Hollywood musical resembles folk art, often aiming to tap into something primal within society, saying something pure about our wish to entertain one another as a form of community ritual. The best movie musicals of all time, then, aim to provide pure entertainment, even as they sometimes subvert the form in fascinating ways.