Two Musicals Forced The Oscars To Change Their Rules

Not only do multiple song nominations for one movie feel unfair to any other movies hoping to get their shot at an Oscar nod, but it also doesn't seem like a great strategy for the movie itself. The Academy doesn't release its voting data so we'll never quite know how it all went down, but there's a chance that "Dreamgirls" and "Enchanted" both fell victim to vote-splitting — because even though the Oscars voters should ideally judge each song individually, there's always the risk that they'll mentally lump all the songs from one movie together. Fear of this is partially why Disney chose not to nominate "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" for the 2022 Oscars, even though that song is one of Disney's biggest hits ever.

"Dreamgirls" and "Enchanted" aren't the only movies to have three songs nominated for an Oscar (this also happened with Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King" in the '90s), but their back-to-back losses helped to shine a spotlight on the problem. The controversy happened twice in a row and the Academy had no interest in letting it happen a third time. So, June 2008, it announced a new rule: a movie can only get two Best Original Song nominations max.

That rule has remained in place ever since. Not only has it limited the nominations to two, but it also seems to have encouraged movies to only base their Oscar hopes on one song. Since the '08 rule change, the only movie to have had two songs nominated is "The Princess and the Frog" in 2010, and both those songs once again lost to a movie with only one nomination. (This time it was "Crazy Heart" for its song "The Weary Kind.") In the subsequent 15 years, Academy voters have been consistently given a much wider pool of movies to choose from in this category. It's a change that very few long-time Oscar fans can argue with.