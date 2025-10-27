It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1960's Psycho For The First Time - These Are My Honest Thoughts

We all have hot takes that are considered blasphemous in the court of public opinion. Everyone dislikes and feels ambivalent toward at least one movie that's widely regarded as a classic, and that has long been my relationship with Alfred Hitchcock's films. For the most part, they're fine, but they rarely captivate me on an emotional level and often strike me as pompous and dull.

This brings us to Hitchcock's controversial horror classic "Psycho," a movie I (unintentionally) avoided until 2025 for a few reasons. We can chalk this up to the apathy I've felt toward the director's work after not being blown away by his other beloved classics — "North by Northwest," "Vertigo," "The Birds," etc. — so I haven't exactly hurried to fill in the blind spots. Secondly, when it comes to slasher films, I prefer them to be fast-paced, chaotic, and trashy, so I assumed a "classy" one like Hitchcock's game-changing horror might bore me. Finally, "Psycho" is so culturally significant that I was already familiar with the story's twists, turns, and most memorable scenes (or so I assumed) and didn't feel compelled to watch it.

Now, are you ready for a twist even Hitchcock himself might appreciate? My tastes have evolved since I last gave Hitchcock's films a chance, so I went into "Psycho" with a sense of optimistic curiosity that I probably wouldn't have felt until 2025. So, without further ado, here are my thoughts on "Psycho."