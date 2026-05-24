5 Forgotten Westerns That Should Have Never Flopped

The Western is the most durable of Hollywood genres. It's died many deaths, but it's always been reborn in different styles and flavors: revisionist, Spaghetti, Zapata, acid, and more. And the old-fashioned Western, if crafted by the right hands, is always capable of making a comeback.

Just about every filmmaker who's wielded a camera has dreamed of making a Western, while many actors have yearned to hop in the saddle or get in a quick-draw showdown in the middle of a dusty street at high noon. Michael Crichton even made a movie about regular people getting to live out this fantasy at an amusement park – and after the HBO series adaptation sputtered out, David Koepp is set to write a new version of "Westworld."

The Western mythos is powerful and universal. The genre has bounced all over the globe, but filmmakers are always dealing with the same conventions; it's just a question of whether they honor or subvert them. As is true of movies in general, when you challenge audiences, they might not show up — or if they do, they'll tell every single one of their friends to stay the hell away. This is how many magnificent, off-center Westerns have fallen through the cracks of film history. There are so many underrated Westerns that are worth seeking out, but here are five that should've performed better at the box office and with critics.