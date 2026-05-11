Westworld Movie Remake In The Works After HBO's Cancellation Of The Sci-Fi Series

What's better than going to an amusement park and enjoying the myriad attractions? According to the combined global box office of the "Jurassic Park" franchise, many people yearn to hit up a park where the attractions enjoy them! In a deadly fashion!

Author Michael Crichton always had a thing for amusement parks run amok. 17 years prior to writing the novel "Jurassic Park" in 1990, he wrote and directed the feature film "Westworld." This sci-fi horror delight found moneyed vacationers visiting an adult-themed playground where they could romp about in Wild West or Medieval times, engaging in barroom brawls or making like Errol Flynn and crossing swords with rogue knights. It was a great time until the robots programmed to lose to said vacationers went haywire and sought to send these attendees on a permanent vacation.

The hook of Crichton's "Westworld" film was watching a couple of corporate cowboys (Richard Benjamin and James Brolin) clumsily exchanging very real bullets with a black-hat Yul Brenner (star of "The Magnificent Seven"). When Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy expanded "Westworld" for HBO in 2016, they gave Brenner's black hat (played in this iteration by Ed Harris) a deep backstory. Nolan and Joy eagerly got to world-building, but to the dismay of some, they got away from the robots-killing-humans baseline of the series. Reviews remained marginally positive, but by the fourth season "Westworld" was playing to a diminishing crowd. Given its budget, it died.

Now, another "Westworld" remake is reportedly in the works from David Koepp, the screenwriting backbone of the "Jurassic Park" film franchise. Under his aegis, robot cowboys might once again rule the Earth. Deadline's got the scant details, and it sounds like a bleaching of Nolan and Joy's work is in the offing.