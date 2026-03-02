Paramount Makes A Big HBO Max Announcement That Will Change Streaming Forever

Streaming subscribers can expect at least one more massive shakeup in the near future. After recently surviving the never-ending name change debacle between "HBO Max" and "Max" and back again over the last few years, customers can now anticipate the impending merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance to leave its mark on the industry as a whole. Variety reports that Paramount intends to fold Paramount+ into HBO Max, just one of many cost-cutting measures (crassly referred to as "cost synergies," in corporate-speak) that Paramount CEO David Ellison plans to enact now that two independent studios are set to become one giant one.

Somewhat similar to the borders between Disney+ and Hulu continuing to fade following Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox, it appears that Paramount intends on consolidating the millions of subscribers on WBD's side with their own existing base from Paramount+. Unsurprisingly, while announcing this new approach to investors and analysts this morning, Ellison neglected to mention the thousands and thousands of jobs that will be lost as a result of redundancies. Here's what he did have to say: