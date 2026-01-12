By the '90s, the Western genre was far from the culturally relevant powerhouse it had been in the '50s and '60s. What Westerns did appear throughout the 1990s were often revisionist or postmodern takes on its familiar tropes, rather than straight-laced tales of gunslingers in the Wild West. Other movies in the genre began actively modernizing it, weaving stories in present-day but retaining the tried-and-true story beats for contemporary settings. Westerns also saw an increasing number of other genres blending with it, including science fiction, horror, and comedy.

Even if Westerns weren't as commonplace or commercially viable as they had been in decades prior, the '90s produced some truly stellar movies in the genre. Indeed, some of the best Western movies of all time were made and released in the '90s. Westerns didn't die out in the '90s, they just evolved and changed with the times without compromising what they were all about.

Here are the 12 best Western movies of the 1990s ranked, keeping the rustic genre alive for modern audiences.