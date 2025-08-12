Sharon Stone Had One Condition To Star In Her Western The Quick And The Dead

After "Basic Instinct" got America hot and bothered with its famous interrogation scene, no one was hotter than Sharon Stone, both literally and figuratively. Every studio in Hollywood wanted to cast the newly minted star in their biggest property, and Sony Pictures took their shot by bringing her the script that promised to blow away one classic Hollywood genre: the Western.

The Hollywood Western has been a boys' club for most, if not all, of its history. Populated by masculine figures like Clint Eastwood and John Wayne, it seemed like this genre didn't have any room for women who weren't damsels in distress or a love interest who stayed on the family farms while the men went out to shoot and kill. That's what made Simon Moore's script for "The Quick and The Dead" such a hot commodity. Written as an homage and love letter to the spaghetti westerns of Sergio Leone, the script flipped the genre on its head by putting a gun in a woman's hand as she embarks on a quest for bloody revenge in a dueling competition in a lawless frontier town.

Sony bought the rights to this spec script and took it to Sharon Stone, offering her the lead role. To sweeten the deal, she also received a co-producer credit with the ability to approve the hiring of key cast members and the film's director.

With that great power comes great responsibility, and Stone used it well by setting one condition for her to star in the film: that Sony Pictures hire Sam Raimi to direct the film.