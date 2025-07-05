12 Best Richard Donner Movies, Ranked

When you look in the movie dictionary under "journeyman director," you'll see a picture of Richard Donner. Okay, no such dictionary exists, but if it did, Donner would be there, and deservedly so. While the "auteur theory" gets deployed by critics (*cough* film snobs *cough*), far less attention is paid to the journeyman directors like Donner. These are filmmakers who don't see themselves as "artists" infusing their work with similar styles or themes, but as hard-working craftsmen who want to make a good movie. And when you look over Donner's 20-plus film career, and the remarkable diversity of pictures he produced, you'll see he did just that.

Okay, sure, he made a few duds, but the dude started working when President Eisenhower was still in office, so cut him some slack. During his 60-plus-year run, he launched the superhero genre, reinvented action movies, created movie stars, worked in multiple genres, and gave us plenty of all-time greats, even if moviegoers loved him more than awards shows or critics groups. Donner never won an Oscar (he was never even nominated), but he earned something far more prestigious: Our gratitude. Let's honor the man and his work by looking at his 12 best movies.