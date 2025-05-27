Why Superman Movies Since The '80s Have Failed, According To Christopher McQuarrie
It ain't easy making a proper "Superman" movie, as Warner Bros. has learned the hard way over the last several years. This has arguably remained an issue dating back to when director Richard Donner hung up his own cape, which anyone who's watched "Superman III" and "The Quest for Peace" can attest to, and extending through the 21st Century. The last solo film centered on Superman was Zack Snyder's divisive "Man of Steel" in 2013, well over a decade ago. The last big-screen appearance of Superman hardly even counts as such, when the creative team behind 2023's "The Flash" decided to ghoulishly resurrect the digital husk of Christopher Reeve's version and digitally de-age Helen Slater's Supergirl for a pair of ill-conceived cameos (with a little Nicolas Cage action thrown in for good measure). James Gunn's "Superman" reboot later this year couldn't possibly feel more significant, both for Warner Bros. as a studio and the DC brand as a whole.
But who says the beloved superhero should be this tough of a nut to crack? Christopher McQuarrie certainly doesn't think so. The "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" writer/director has had his brushes with the character in years past, most famously submitting a pitch of his own before the release of "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" in 2018. But just because he's since moved on to bigger and better things — like enabling the continuing adventures of Tom Cruise and his endless quest to put his life on the line for our entertainment — doesn't mean he's completely forgotten about the Last Son of Krypton. If anything, he's only further honed his thoughts on Superman. And, like the well-documented script doctor that he is, he's put his finger on the precise issue that has plagued many a "Superman" film in the decades since Donner's "Superman" and "Superman II."
Superman movies need to get back to the basics
Leave it to the guy who wrote "The Usual Suspects," saved "Ghost Protocol," and went on to complete an entire quartet of "Mission: Impossible" movies to pinpoint what's gone so horribly wrong with Superman in various DC films. For a character with so many fans to his name, it's actually been quite difficult to make a version of the hero who appeals to most audiences. The disgraced Bryan Singer's "Superman Returns" was far too indebted to the Richard Donner movies and not nearly distinguishable enough on its own terms for modern audiences. (Plus, you know, there was that whole "Didn't make enough money" thing.) Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" was too dark and morally questionable for traditionalists. (That, also, didn't make enough money.) Is there any hope for James Gunn's "Superman"?
According to Chris McQuarrie, it's much simpler than you think. While appearing on the "Happy/Sad/Confused" podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, the veteran filmmaker put on his teacher's hat and took the rest of us mere mortals to school. The lesson of the day? What makes a good "Superman" movie? As he thoughtfully explained:
"That's really what Superman is about. It's about hope and it's about it being inspiring and the joy that that character created. I don't think you need to live in the shadow of Donner's 'Superman.' I don't think you need to live in the shadow of John Williams' score. But you do need to recognize that that movie captured better than any other, with respect to everyone that has followed, it captured better than any other the heart of that character. The problem with Superman is when they constantly are trying to create bigger and bigger and bigger obstacles for a character with infinite power. Donner understood, and all the best sequences in Superman understand, that Superman's greatest obstacle is himself."
For the most invincible hero of all, it makes perfect sense for writers to think in terms of introspection and internal conflict, rather than external threats. Sure, there's a momentary thrill in Superman exchanging punches with Steppenwolf or tossing a kryptonite-laced continent into space (okay, maybe not that last one) ... but what about forcing the Man of Steel to come to terms with himself? Donner figured that out wonderfully, and hopefully Gunn does the same when "Superman" hits theaters later this July.