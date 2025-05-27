Why Superman Movies Since The '80s Have Failed, According To Christopher McQuarrie

Leave it to the guy who wrote "The Usual Suspects," saved "Ghost Protocol," and went on to complete an entire quartet of "Mission: Impossible" movies to pinpoint what's gone so horribly wrong with Superman in various DC films. For a character with so many fans to his name, it's actually been quite difficult to make a version of the hero who appeals to most audiences. The disgraced Bryan Singer's "Superman Returns" was far too indebted to the Richard Donner movies and not nearly distinguishable enough on its own terms for modern audiences. (Plus, you know, there was that whole "Didn't make enough money" thing.) Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" was too dark and morally questionable for traditionalists. (That, also, didn't make enough money.) Is there any hope for James Gunn's "Superman"?

According to Chris McQuarrie, it's much simpler than you think. While appearing on the "Happy/Sad/Confused" podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, the veteran filmmaker put on his teacher's hat and took the rest of us mere mortals to school. The lesson of the day? What makes a good "Superman" movie? As he thoughtfully explained:

"That's really what Superman is about. It's about hope and it's about it being inspiring and the joy that that character created. I don't think you need to live in the shadow of Donner's 'Superman.' I don't think you need to live in the shadow of John Williams' score. But you do need to recognize that that movie captured better than any other, with respect to everyone that has followed, it captured better than any other the heart of that character. The problem with Superman is when they constantly are trying to create bigger and bigger and bigger obstacles for a character with infinite power. Donner understood, and all the best sequences in Superman understand, that Superman's greatest obstacle is himself."

For the most invincible hero of all, it makes perfect sense for writers to think in terms of introspection and internal conflict, rather than external threats. Sure, there's a momentary thrill in Superman exchanging punches with Steppenwolf or tossing a kryptonite-laced continent into space (okay, maybe not that last one) ... but what about forcing the Man of Steel to come to terms with himself? Donner figured that out wonderfully, and hopefully Gunn does the same when "Superman" hits theaters later this July.