Great Scott! Could Back To The Future 3 Be The Best Back To The Future Movie?

The "Back to the Future" films are incredibly beloved, with a unique impact on pop culture that's almost hard to quantify. Robert Zemeckis' 1985 film "Back to the Future" spawned two sequels, a video game, and even a musical, as well as providing the genesis for the adult cartoon "Rick and Morty." The first movie is a zany tale of down-on-his-luck teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) who ends up traveling through time in a DeLorean with the help of mad scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), wreaking havoc on the timeline and engaging in all kinds of silly time travel tropes along the way. The second film is a direct continuation of the first, with time travel to 1955 and 2015 to try and create the best future for Marty and his family. It's not as beloved as the first movie, but folks are still pretty fond of it. Then there's the "Back to the Future Part III," which I've generally heard derided as the worst of the three films. I'm here to argue that, actually, "Back to the Future Part III" is the best film in the "Back to the Future" trilogy.

This may sound crazier than trying to get a DeLorean to go 88 miles per hour to travel through time, but the third movie is a funny and sweet family film that stands well on its own while lacking some of the more frustrating elements of the first two movies. Many people remember "Back to the Future" through rose-tinted glasses, but without that nostalgia to lean on, the first two movies can be difficult to love. "Back to the Future III," on the other hand, is pure joy that has (mostly) aged well, making it the best of the bunch.