While every decade has its own classic family-friendly movies, there is something about movies released in the '80s that just hits different. From the Amblin Entertainment projects that cemented Steven Spielberg's growing role in Hollywood to coming-of-age dramedies that defined the era, the '80s has no shortage of kids movies. At the same time, acclaimed animated movies expanded beyond just those produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios prior to its renaissance in the '90s. The '80s were great for children and adolescent movies, many of which still hold up decades later.

There are a handful of '80s kids movies that noticeably rise above the rest, standing among the best of their genre, no matter the target age group. And if you're trying to revisit that beloved decade or introduce viewers who missed its movies the first time around, these are the films that need to be seen and appreciated. Here are several '80s kids movies everyone needs to watch at least once, regardless of what decade in which they were born.