Steven Spielberg's Best Movie Has A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Steven Spielberg's 1983 sci-fi family film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" should have a colon in the title. I know it looks punctuationally "busy," but "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" simply feels more correct to my typist's fingers.

Despite this misstep, "E.T." remains one of the most beloved feature films of the 1980s, and it was so popular that it spawned an entirely new ethos in entertainment. Recall that divorce rates skyrocketed in the late '70s and early '80s, and many kids movies began reflecting the change by depicting lonely kids being raised by single parents. While unsupervised, the kids would then find supernatural, extraterrestrial, or otherwise extraordinary adventures just outside their doors. "E.T." pointed out that kids, when left to their own devices, will discover amazing things ... and use their moral wherewithal to take care of them themselves. The kids, "E.T." declared, are going to be alright.

The story of "E.T.," for those who don't know," follows an unusual, long-necked alien botanist as it is abandoned on Earth. The alien wanders into the backyard of the young Elliott (Henry Thomas), who is terrified at first, but eventually becomes friends with the creature. Elliott, along with his brother and sister (Robert MacNaughton and Drew Barrymore) hide the alien in their house and provide it with Reese's Pieces as it assembles a machine that would let it contact its home planet. Eventually, E.T. and Elliott become psychically linked, which makes a heartbreaking but ultimately triumphant finale that much more powerful.

"E.T.," as one might imagine, has been well-reviewed since its initial release, having undergone several re-evaluations, and coming out on top with each one. Pauline Kael called it "a bliss-out," and Roger Ebert included it on his list of Great Movies. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 99% approval rating.

Wait. Only 99%?