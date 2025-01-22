Why Steven Spielberg's E.T. Was Banned For Children In Scandinavia

Few directors know how to tap into the magic of childhood wonder as much as Steven Spielberg. In 1982, he once again solidified his reign as the king of blockbusters with his alien adventure "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," drawing in countless audience members — young and old — to gross nearly $800 million worldwide. They were swept away by John Williams' rousing score and touched by the power of E.T.'s glowing love, as well as the emotional performances from little Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore. "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" is now ranked as Spielberg's best movie on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's hard to argue too much with that.

But despite becoming a critical hit and cultural phenomenon, there was some overseas controversy surrounding its release. "E.T." was originally going to be a horror movie before Spielberg transformed the alien-meets-world story into more family-friendly fare. Be that as it may, Scandinavia felt the movie still retained too much of the scares and tension typical of that genre.

As such, their local ratings board banned children under the age of 11 from watching E.T. phone home on the big screen. This was a bit more harsh than in the U.S., where "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" was rated PG for language and thematic elements (including the notorious "penis breath" insult), meaning parental guidance was suggested for younger viewers but not necessary.