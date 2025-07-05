40 Years Ago, Back To The Future's Epic Box Office Run Sparked An Everlasting Cinematic Legacy

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"What we set out to do was to make a human, fun, comedic, dramatic story and the idea of time travel was going to be used just as a device to tell that story." Those are the words of director Robert Zemeckis speaking with The Signal in 1985 ahead of the release of "Back to the Future." Four decades removed, what Zemeckis set out to accomplish with his time travel picture seems quaint in light of what it became.

There are movies people love. There are movies that endure. And then there are movies that would be used as a relic of humanity to prove we existed should life as we know it end. Right up there with the likes of "Gone With the Wind" and "The Godfather" is "Back to the Future," unquestionably the greatest time travel movie ever made. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Safe to say, Zemeckis and his co-writer Bob Gale more than accomplished their goal. They gifted humanity with one of the most roundly beloved, enduring cinematic classics of all time.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Back to the Future" in honor of its 40th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, its very difficult road to the big screen, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, how its legacy has grown over the years, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?