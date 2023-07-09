Back To The Future's Original Time Machine Wasn't Nearly As Stylish As The DeLorean

What do "Back to the Future" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" have in common? They both involved Steven Spielberg and nuking the fridge. In the case of "Back to the Future," however, the time-traveling fridge was written out of the script before it ever made it to the screen. In its place, screenwriters Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis (the latter of whom directed the film, with Spielberg executive producing through Amblin) inserted the well-known DeLorean as their time machine.

The DeLorean was only manufactured from January 1981 to December 1982, but the image of the car with its gull-wing doors has become synonymous with "Back to the Future." It's a big moment when Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) backs the DeLorean out of a truck into the parking lot of the Twin Pines Mall for the first time. As he climbs out of the driver's seat, we see that he's wearing a radiation suit, and he soon reveals to his young assistant, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), the reason for that. It's because the DeLorean requires a nuclear reaction to generate the electricity it needs. It runs on plutonium, which Doc has stolen from a Libyan nationalist group.

It's not long before this same group drives in and guns Doc down, leaving Marty to escape on his own in the DeLorean. When he hits 88 miles per hour, he accidentally activates the time machine, sending him back to 1955, two years before the bomb blast that Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) survives in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Forget riding the lightning; it seems the third act of "Back to the Future" would have originally put Marty in a lead-lined fridge instead of the DeLorean and had him riding out a nuclear explosion the way Indy does.