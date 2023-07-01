Indiana Jones And The MCU Both Borrow The Same Piece Of Strange Real-World History

This post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

In "Dial of Destiny," Indiana Jones, the movie son of James Bond, squares off against a Bond villain with a Nazi twist. His name is Jürgen Voller, and he's played by Mads Mikkelsen, who first rose to international fame in "Casino Royale." Here, Mikkelsen channels Wernher von Braun, the real-life German rocket scientist who went from being a Nazi Party member to an integral figure in the U.S. arms race and space race with the Soviet Union.

In that respect, "Dial of Destiny" is a little late to the party. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to streaming shows like "Hunters" and "For All Mankind," Hollywood has been on a von Braun kick the last few years, perhaps because America — in its self-mythology through pop culture — is still reckoning with the fact that it allowed a Nazi into NASA and put him on both the cover of Time Magazine and the TV show that became "The Wonderful World of Disney."

Not for nothing, but in its early scenes, "Dial of Destiny" feels a bit like an MCU film or a latter-day "Star Wars" movie, complete with squint-inducing night scenes to obscure the slithery quality of its visual effects. The franchise has done an action set piece aboard a train before (see: "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"), but in this case, River Phoenix gives way to a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, while the "Nazi plunder train" feels cut from the cloth of "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

In the end, these are all Disney movies ("Dial of Destiny" notably begins with the words, "Disney and Lucasfilm present," a franchise first), so it's not surprising that they might share some of the same DNA, including Wernher von Braun.