Why Back To The Future's Writer Thinks The Sci-Fi Classic Couldn't Exist Today

The question of whether a classic film could be made today or not is, ultimately, an oxymoronic one. Every movie ever made is a product of its age, in ways that are intentional and entirely incidental, and therefore the easy answer to that question is that no movie could be made in another era not its own and remain exactly the same. Despite that truth, people keep wondering about what an old movie might look like in our modern era, which only further indicates that what we're really talking about is the differences between two different time periods. For some folks, watching a classic film with modern eyes — whether after a long period of not watching it or watching it for their first time ever — has the same effect as if they'd actually accidentally traveled back in time.

The clash of cultures between the modern day and the not-so-rosy past is precisely the impetus behind the classic 1985 sci-fi adventure comedy "Back to the Future," written by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale and directed by Zemeckis. It's a movie about an '80s teen, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), who accidentally gets stuck in 1955, whereupon he meets his parents who are at his same age. In addition to the film concerning Gale's core concept of whether he and his own father would've been friends had they been contemporaries, the movie pokes holes in the image of both the 1980s and the 1950s. It's a satirical approach that allows the film to be both timely and timeless.

The movie's saturation in its two time periods is one big reason why you couldn't make "Back to the Future" today and have it end up being the same. According to Gale, this is only one of a long list of reasons why elements of the movie wouldn't fly. While Gale's observations are objectively correct, they're a little reactionary, and whether intentionally or not, they hit upon the differences in the culture of the 1980s and our culture in 2025.