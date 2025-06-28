Before Family Ties, Michael J. Fox Starred In A Short-Lived Show With A Wonderful Message

Michael J. Fox plays David's older brother, Willy-Joe, a kind-hearted and determined young man. One of his biggest episodes is the season two premiere, "Vendetta," where he falls for his schoolmate Carrie, who also happens to be the daughter of his father's sworn enemy. Even after Willy-Joe learns that she is pregnant, he gallantly offers to marry her and raise the child as his own. In the 1930s, a young woman having a baby out of wedlock would have been shamed by society. Willy-Joe also bravely helps save the day in season one, episode six, "Kidnapped," when Booker and David are held hostage by escaped convicts.

Aside from Michael J. Fox, "Palmerstown U.S.A." features future "Predator" actor Bill Duke as Booker's dad, the Tony Award–winning Jonelle Allen as Booker's mom, and Beeson Carroll, who would go on to star in "M*A*S*H*, another show about American traumas — albeit more sardonic and less homey. Morgan Freeman also guest stars as Mailman, a pitcher on a traveling Black baseball team that beats the white Palmerstown team.

"Palmerstown, U.S.A." was part of the late 1970s and early 1980s fascination with wholesome, family-oriented shows that took place in rural settings and small-town communities, similar to "The Little House on the Prairie" or "The Waltons." TV shows that the whole family can sit down and enjoy together have become a thing of the past.

Nowadays, everyone splits off and scrolls on their iPhones. But long before these fragmented viewing habits, "Palmerstown, U.S.A." was an enjoyable series that reminded us how corrosive racial biases are. The short-lived show offers a lesson that, in 2025, we sadly still need, as our differences are no longer celebrated, or even acknowledged, and are often outright disdained.