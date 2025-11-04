Kevin Costner Has A Major Regret About His Wyatt Earp Movie

Despite his illustrious career both in front and behind the camera, Kevin Costner has suffered his share of slip-ups. Back in the 1990s (well before the negative headlines generated by his failed Western passion project, "Horizon: An American Saga," and his off-screen clashes with his "Yellowstone" collaborators), the Oscar-winning actor/filmmaker hit a number of blockbuster-sized bumps in the road. His post-apocalyptic 1995 adventure film "Waterworld" was an infamous box office misfire (if also far from the disaster people often claim it was), as was his morbidly dull return to the genre two years later with "The Postman." However, when it came to his turn as the titular legendary lawman in director Lawrence Kasdan's 1994 epic "Wyatt Earp," its under-performance was mainly an issue of bad timing.

Kasdan's Western chronicles Earp's life before and during his family's rise as feared lawmen, with Costner joined by stars like Gene Hackman, Michael Madsen, Dennis Quaid, Bill Pullman, and Tom Sizemore. As far as lengthy biopics go, it's an impressive film that was nevertheless overshadowed by George P. Cosmatos' "Tombstone," a movie that had come out just six months earlier but only focused on a key chapter in Earp's life story (with Kurt Russell portraying the gunslinger).

"This kind of space race started, and I always regretted that there was this kind of weird competition," Costner admitted to GQ in 2024. "And it was a fun movie, 'Tombstone,' but it's too bad it went the way it went." Indeed, the rivalry was felt both ways, and while Russell might've seemed cool as a cucumber in Cosmatos' film, it was a very different story behind the scenes.