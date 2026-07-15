The 1970s was an enormously pivotal decade for cinema, with the raw maturity of the medium elevated significantly. This is a decade that we've covered and revisited extensively, including recommending '70s movies that everyone should watch at least once. That said, there are a handful of films that the vast majority of professional critics have lauded as the best from the decade. These range from foreign flick and arthouse projects to major Hollywood blockbusters that rethought was possible from a big studio movie.

We're highlighting the '70s movies that have the highest professional critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes, also taking into consideration the number of critics that have given them favorable ratings. This really showcases how singularly noteworthy the decade was in delivering some enduring cinematic classics. If you don't agree with the list, don't blame us; the movies here are the top-rated from the decade based on a professional critics' review aggregate score.

With that in mind, these are 15 best movies of the '70s, according to Rotten Tomatoes.