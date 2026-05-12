Francis Ford Coppola Had A Good Reason For Not Wanting To Make The Godfather

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Francis Ford Coppola is a marvelous Hollywood contradiction. He's responsible for directing some of the best feature films of all time, all concentrated in the 1970s. From 1972 to 1979, he directed "The Godfather," "The Conversation," "The Godfather Part II," and "Apocalypse Now," all of which are stone-cold classics. They are studied in film schools, and rank high on the IMDb top 250, a list that favors films about criminals and soldiers.

But Coppola's career has been hit-and-miss ever since, with some of his more recent films being critically panned bombs of the highest order. His 1981 film "One from the Heart" flopped horrendously, although his two 1983 S.E. Hinton adaptations, "The Outsiders" and "Rumble Fish," are well-regarded. He had a hit with "Peggy Sue Got Married" and a huge blockbuster with "Bram Stoker's Dracula," but many of the director's films just bled money. "The Cotton Club" went notoriously over budget. His last four movies were self-funded and ambitious, but none of them put Coppola back on the map. Also, at least two of them are utterly terrible movies. "Twixt" sucks, and "Megalopolis" was notorious for costing $136 million to make but only earning $14.4 million at the box office, and also for being oblique and ridiculous.

This pattern isn't new. Two films prior to "The Godfather," Coppola directed "Finian's Rainbow," adapted from the hit Broadway show. It was a hit, making $11.6 million on a $3.5 million budget, but it was panned by critics.

Indeed, it was so critically hated that Coppola was reluctant to take on "The Godfather" in the first place because he wanted to skew back toward smaller, artistically ambitious projects, and not continue with mainstream, studio-backed adaptations.