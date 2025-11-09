This Gritty '70s New York-Set Thriller Is One Of The Greatest Heist Movies Ever Made

The New York City Subway was in a pretty bad place in the 1970s. Dirty, overcrowded, prone to delays and breakdowns, and festooned with graffiti, taking a ride on certain lines was also a perilous affair. By the end of the decade, around 250 felonies were reported each week, prompting a group of vigilant citizens to form the Guardian Angels. Yet while it might have been a hair-raising and frustrating way to travel, the underground network made for an atmospheric film location. During the '70s, the New York subway made many memorable cameos in movies such as "Death Wish," "Saturday Night Fever," and "The Warriors." The film that arguably made the most of this gritty subterranean backdrop was Joseph Sargent's "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three," one of the greatest heist movies ever made.

It's an ordinary day on the subway when four heavily-armed men with color-coded nicknames board a train, hold the driver at gunpoint, and take the passengers hostage. The ringleader, Mr. Blue (Robert Shaw), calls in his demands: The city will pay $1 million within one hour, otherwise the hijackers will start executing the captives. On the other end is New York Transit Police lieutenant Zach Garber (Walter Matthau), who keeps Blue talking while the higher-ups scramble to gather the ransom in time. But the big question is: Even if the city pays up, how do the hijackers expect to make their getaway from a tunnel deep underground?

"The Taking of Pelham One Two Three" was a modest critical and commercial success, but it perhaps suffered in proximity to two other classic New York crime movies: "The French Connection" and "Dog Day Afternoon." As a result, it's still a somewhat underrated treat that deserves a closer look.