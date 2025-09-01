While there were slasher movies before, no movie catapulted the horror sub-genre into the Hollywood mainstream more prominently than "Halloween." Created by filmmaker John Carpenter and co-writer and producer Debra Hill, the movie largely focuses on masked serial killer Michael Myers. The original 1978 film was an enormous success, popularizing slashers and kicking off its own multimedia franchise, including numerous sequels. Since then, the movie series has featured multiple reboots and timelines, repositioning the franchise for new generations.

Like virtually every horror franchise, "Halloween" has wildly diverged in its level of quality over the years, with triumphant highs and embarrassing lows. There are some genuine horror classics in this series, along with movies that should've been relegated to direct-to-video or dropped altogether. But even with the more questionable entries, the iconic legacy of "Halloween" is impossible to ignore and it remains one of the most influential horror franchises of all time. Here are all 13 "Halloween" movies, ranked from worst to best.