Paul Rudd Got His Hollywood Start In The Halloween Franchise's Biggest Flop

Paul Rudd made his big-screen debut in Amy Hecklering's high-profile modernization of Jane Austen's "Emma," "Clueless" in 1995. He immediately gained a great deal of attention because he was very handsome, and he was very funny. Fun trivia: Rudd was 25 when he filmed "Clueless" in 1995 and, in 2024, he somehow only looks 31. Before "Clueless," Rudd appeared in a Super Nintendo commercial, and he had a recurring role in later seasons of the soap opera "Sisters." He also starred in all six episodes of the short-lived 1994 Fox sitcom "Wild Oats." These days, Rudd is a massive movie star, having established himself as one of the better comedic actors of his generation, and becoming involved with the gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Ant-Man.

But he wasn't always playing with power. Many actors make their way into the mainstream through the portal of horror, starting their careers in slasher movies and ghost stories. Adam Scott, for instance, appeared in "Hellraiser: Bloodline" in his early days. Leonardo DiCaprio turned up in "Critters 3" when he was young. One of Matthew McConaughey's earliest roles was in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation," and Johnny Depp made his big-screen debut in "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Even George Clooney paid his dues by appearing in "Grizzly II," "Return to Horror High," and "Return of the Killer Tomatoes!" And, naturally, Jamie Lee Curtis got her start in John Carpenter's classic 1978 slasher "Halloween."

The actor followed in Curtis' footsteps. The same year as "Clueless," Paul Rudd appeared as Tommy Doyle in Steve Miner's "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers," the sixth "Halloween" movie, and handily one of the worst. Which is saying something, because many of the "Halloween" sequels are pretty terrible.