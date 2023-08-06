25 Years Ago, Halloween H20 Proved Legacy Sequels Could Kill At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

In no small part thanks to the success of 2018's "Halloween," which raked in a ridiculously great $255 million worldwide against a mere $10 million production budget, so-called legacy sequels have become all the rage in the horror genre. Basically, you make a sequel that can serve as both a fresh entry point for new viewers while bringing back some familiar elements to anchor it to the nostalgia train as well. You could certainly look to movies like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" as part of this trend as well, but horror truly has been making the most of it in recent years. But, a full 25 years ago, "Halloween" attempted to be well ahead of the curve in this department.

The film in question saw Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode for the first time in 17 years, which was a huge deal at the time. It also introduced new characters in a new setting to help get old fans interested while not alienating younger viewers. It's a strategy that worked damn well, and one that Hollywood would go on to replicate many times in the years to come, although it would be unfair to say that this movie perfected the model as the movie itself — not to mention what followed — is anything but perfect.

In this edition of Tales From the Box Office, in honor of the movie's 25th anniversary, we're looking back at "Halloween H20," how it came to be through a messy development process, how Curtis essentially willed it into existence, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?