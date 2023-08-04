The Scariest Thing In Halloween Movie History? Michael Myers' Unforgivable H20 Mask

The "Halloween" franchise is one of the most iconic and enduring in all of horror. Beginning 45 years ago with director John Carpenter's seminal classic, audiences have enjoyed the saga of Michael Myers and his brand of slasher goodness across many different incarnations – not to mention somewhat confusing timelines. 25 years ago, one of the most important entries in the series hit theaters in the form of "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later." Arriving 20 years after the original (hence, that subtitle), the film brought Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode for the first time since 1981's "Halloween II." It was a big deal. The only problem? Michael Myers looked like an absolute clown for the movie's entire runtime thanks to his unforgivably bad mask.

Let's set the stage a touch. The series had been kind of a mess because "Halloween 4" killed off Laurie off-screen and things got really weird in 1995's "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers." So, Miramax, Curtis, and the powers that be decided to more or less ignore the recent entries in favor of bringing Laurie back to face her demons 20 years after that fateful night in 1978. (2018's "Halloween" would similarly go the direct-sequel-to-the-original-route, albeit with radically different results.)

"Halloween H20" sees Laurie serving as the headmistress of a private school, still struggling with her Michael Myers-related trauma. As one might expect, Michael makes a sudden reappearance and Laurie's students become the killer's latest victims, setting up one final(?) showdown between the two. Let them fight!

It's a damn fine premise and, in many ways, director Steve Miner made a damn fine slasher film. Unfortunately, the slasher at the center of it all is wearing a mask so distractingly bad that it manages to override anything good happening on screen.