5 Worst Episodes Of Stranger Things, Ranked

"Stranger Things" remains the quintessential streaming series. It helped Netflix win the streaming wars, permeated pop culture, and became emblematic of the binge-watch era. Though the show has now come to an end, "Stranger Things" is still the series you think of when you think of Netflix, and regardless of how you feel about it, there's absolutely no doubting its cultural significance.

But even die-hard fans of the series will admit the show wasn't an unrelenting triumph from start to finish. Take the way "Stranger Things" Season 5 both excited and frustrated fans with a thrilling conclusion that also gave many beloved characters controversial endings. In fact, "Stranger Things" Season 5 got off to a bad start by letting the previous season's cliffhanger fall flat, and was met with significant criticism thereafter. Today it stands as the lowest-rated season on IMDb and the lowest-ranked season on Rotten Tomatoes.

But it's not as if "Stranger Things" had a perfect track record prior to its fifth season. The show has some infamous dud episodes — though some of the most well-known examples do get a lot more hate than perhaps they deserve. The point is that even with its standing as a cultural behemoth, "Stranger Things" has faltered on many occasions. Below are the five worst episodes, ranked.